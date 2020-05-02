Marie J. Marranzino
1938 - 2020
Marie J. Marranzino

Clifton - Marie J. (nee Capodanno) Marranzino, 81 of Clifton, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born in Newark and raised in Rutherford and graduated from St. Mary's High School in Rutherford. Marie married Richard Marranzino in 1960 and moved to Yonkers, NY and resided there for twenty years before moving to Clifton in 1979. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, Clifton.

She is predeceased by her son, Richard Marranzino, Jr. (2010); her parents, Costanzo and Nancy (nee Torre) Capodanno and her brother, Angelo Capodanno.

Her survivors include her loving husband, Richard Marranzino; son, Paul Marranzino and his wife, Rosemary and their three boys, Paul, Anthony and Nicholas; daughter, Nancy M. Barnett and her husband, Bob and their children, Matthew and Marissa; daughter-in-law, Susan Salvi and her daughter, Celia Marranzino; sister, Barbara Rohde and her husband, Chuck; sister-in-law, Marie Vitulli; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to current conditions services are private. Arrangements are by Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. Please visit www.bizub.com for online condolences.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
