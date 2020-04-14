|
Marie Jean Carroll
Midland Park - Marie Jean Carroll (nee McGill), of Midland Park passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. She was 89 years old. She is survived by three children: Richard (Rick) Greve of East Orange, Helen (Linn) Ficke of Palmyra, VA; and Theodore (Ted) Greve of Charlotte, NC. Ms. Carroll was born in Paterson and was married to Theodore R. Greve of Ridgewood for 25 years. Together they raised their children in Wyckoff. Ms. Carroll also leaves behind a beloved brother, John McGill, of Midlothian, VA. She was predeceased in death by her sister, Eileen Moyse of Glen Rock. Ms. Carroll had 5 grandchildren: Ashley, Ryan, Nancy, Carson and Forrest; 8 great-grandchildren; and 6 nephews and nieces: Elise, Paul, Jennifer, Beth, John and David.
Ms. Carroll had a great love for the arts. While raising her children, she attended William Paterson University earning both her B.A. and M.F.A. (in painting) degrees. She used her degrees teaching art for many years at Ramapo HS in Franklin Lakes. As an award-winning artist, she continued to love painting, drawing and creating art for pleasure throughout her life. Ms. Carroll was a member of the NJ Watercolor Society.
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to schedule a celebration of Ms. Carroll's life at a future date. Ms. Carroll has been laid to rest at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, NJ. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family respectfully asks that you love and treat one another in a spirit of kindness.