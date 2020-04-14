Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Jean Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Jean Carroll Obituary
Marie Jean Carroll

Midland Park - Marie Jean Carroll (nee McGill), of Midland Park passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. She was 89 years old. She is survived by three children: Richard (Rick) Greve of East Orange, Helen (Linn) Ficke of Palmyra, VA; and Theodore (Ted) Greve of Charlotte, NC. Ms. Carroll was born in Paterson and was married to Theodore R. Greve of Ridgewood for 25 years. Together they raised their children in Wyckoff. Ms. Carroll also leaves behind a beloved brother, John McGill, of Midlothian, VA. She was predeceased in death by her sister, Eileen Moyse of Glen Rock. Ms. Carroll had 5 grandchildren: Ashley, Ryan, Nancy, Carson and Forrest; 8 great-grandchildren; and 6 nephews and nieces: Elise, Paul, Jennifer, Beth, John and David.

Ms. Carroll had a great love for the arts. While raising her children, she attended William Paterson University earning both her B.A. and M.F.A. (in painting) degrees. She used her degrees teaching art for many years at Ramapo HS in Franklin Lakes. As an award-winning artist, she continued to love painting, drawing and creating art for pleasure throughout her life. Ms. Carroll was a member of the NJ Watercolor Society.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the family has chosen to schedule a celebration of Ms. Carroll's life at a future date. Ms. Carroll has been laid to rest at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa, NJ. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family respectfully asks that you love and treat one another in a spirit of kindness.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -