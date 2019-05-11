|
Marie L. De Grado Giardino
Totoaw - De Grado-Giardino Marie L. (Rodgers) age 82 of Totowa at rest in Ridgewood on May 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sal Giardino (1994). Loving mother of Laurie M. Giardino, Michael A. Giardino and the late Kim A. Giardano (1994). Dear sister of Marion Sytsma and her husband Nelson, Elaine Kelley and Frank De Grado. Surrogate grandmother of Angela Talitsch and Chloe Camacho. Surrogate mother of Alisa Ramando and John Brooks. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews and her beloved pet dog, Cooper.
Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson before moving to Totowa in 1966. She
was an Executive Secretary for Plibrico & Ransom Inc., Paterson, for many years before retiring in 2003. Marie was a parishioner of St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson and a member of the Rosary Altar Society as well as the Seniors. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa.
Friends may visit Monday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.