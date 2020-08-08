1/
Marie L. Rochester
Marie L. Rochester

Teaneck - Marie L. Rochester of Teaneck on July 31, 2020. Beloved mother of Shelly Rochester, grandmother of Sherelle Phonenix, great-grandmother of Maison Henry. Sister in-law of Shirley Rochester Randolph, Mattilyn Rochester, and Johnsie Rochester. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Predeceased by her husband Calvin "Crip" Rochester. Funeral Services Monday August 10, 11 am at Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack (check with family limited attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions). Visitation 9-11 am Monday at the funeral home. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
August 6, 2020
Mrs Rochester you where always my mother’s friend. A true Jet’s fan. Mr Rochester and my parents are rejoicing in heaven. Touch down! Love Sandra and Nicole Hughery.
Sandra Hughery
Friend
