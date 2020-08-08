Or Copy this URL to Share

Marie L. Rochester



Teaneck - Marie L. Rochester of Teaneck on July 31, 2020. Beloved mother of Shelly Rochester, grandmother of Sherelle Phonenix, great-grandmother of Maison Henry. Sister in-law of Shirley Rochester Randolph, Mattilyn Rochester, and Johnsie Rochester. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Predeceased by her husband Calvin "Crip" Rochester. Funeral Services Monday August 10, 11 am at Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack (check with family limited attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions). Visitation 9-11 am Monday at the funeral home. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.









