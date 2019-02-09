|
Marie L. Wilbur
Tenafly - Marie L. Wilbur died peacefully in her sleep on January 30th, 2019. She was 101 years old.
Ms. Wilbur was born in Lynchburg, Virginia the daughter of George and Lucy Lacy. She was the eldest of six. Ms. Wilbur attended Lynchburg College in Virginia, Union Theological Seminary in Manhattan, and Rutgers University in New Jersey.
In 1946 she married Marvin ("Scoop") Wilbur. They made their home in Tenafly, New Jersey where they were active in the Presbyterian church community. The couple raised three children. After the death of her beloved husband, Ms. Wilbur moved to the Ridge in Exeter, New Hampshire where she lived for the past 15 years.
Ms. Wilbur was an ordained Presbyterian minister, a devoted on-again, off-again stay at home Mom, and towards the end of her life, a librarian. In addition, she pursued a variety of civic and intellectual activities. Her greatest pleasure was found in reading. In later life, this passion drove her to seek another graduate degree so that she could work as a librarian…which she did in school, town and church settings until the decade before her death.
She is survived by her daughter Judy Wilbur-Albertson and husband Don of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; her son George Wilbur and wife Karen of Granby, Connecticut; her son John Wilbur of Glendale, California; and three grandchildren: grandson David Wilbur and wife Maari of Ocala, Florida; and grandsons Dylan and Liam Wilbur of Glendale, California.
Ms. Wilbur was a Southern belle, and a steel magnolia. She was smart, brave, stoic and inspirational. As her body failed her love of others became the focus of what she said and did. She thus made (and kept) her long life meaningful until the end. She will live forever in the hearts of all who loved her.
A memorial service will be held in Tenafly, New Jersey at the end of June. In lieu of flowers, please remember Ms. Wilbur with a donation to . For additional information visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com