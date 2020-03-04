|
|
Marie LaNeve
Lincoln Park - Marie LaNeve (nee Bracchitta), 88, of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away on March 2, 2020. She was born In Paterson, NJ and has lived in Lincoln Park for the past 21 years. Beloved wife of the late Patrick LaNeve. Devoted mother of Ronald LaNeve (Jane), Geralyn LaNeve, Janice LaNeve Giannantonio and her husband Bob, Gary LaNeve and his wife Patrice and Donna LaNeve Fortino and her husband Raymond. Loving grandmother of Casey and Christopher LaNeve, Gabrielle Fortino, Patrick, Gregory (Kristamarie) and Paige LaNeve and Marissa and Robert Giannantonio. Dear sister of the late Sadie Boyko. Funeral from Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ on Saturday at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, 155 West Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Friday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Cecelia Foundation (www.ceceliafoundation.org/donate). www.kerimemorial.com