Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
8:30 AM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church
155 West Parkway
Pompton Plains, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie LaNeve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie LaNeve

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie LaNeve Obituary
Marie LaNeve

Lincoln Park - Marie LaNeve (nee Bracchitta), 88, of Lincoln Park, NJ passed away on March 2, 2020. She was born In Paterson, NJ and has lived in Lincoln Park for the past 21 years. Beloved wife of the late Patrick LaNeve. Devoted mother of Ronald LaNeve (Jane), Geralyn LaNeve, Janice LaNeve Giannantonio and her husband Bob, Gary LaNeve and his wife Patrice and Donna LaNeve Fortino and her husband Raymond. Loving grandmother of Casey and Christopher LaNeve, Gabrielle Fortino, Patrick, Gregory (Kristamarie) and Paige LaNeve and Marissa and Robert Giannantonio. Dear sister of the late Sadie Boyko. Funeral from Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ on Saturday at 8:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, 155 West Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Friday from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Cecelia Foundation (www.ceceliafoundation.org/donate). www.kerimemorial.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -