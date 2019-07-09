|
Marie Lipari
Egg Harbor Twp. - Marie Lipari 86, of Egg Harbor Township, and formerly Clifton, NJ, and Newburgh, NY, passed away peacefully in her home on July 7, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Salvatore Lipari, and her parents, Salvatore and Sue Carfora. She retired from the Board of Education in Passaic, NJ, where she worked as Payroll Coordinator. She loved her family above all, especially loved holiday gatherings, and always put others before herself. She is survived by her beloved sister, Joan Scheffer, her sons Jack Lipari and daughter-in-law Marcia Lipari, her son Salvatore Lipari whose beloved wife Donna Lipari is predeceased, her son John Lipari and daughter-in-law Beverly Lipari, her grandchildren Phillip, George, Jillian, Juliet, Michelle, and John Michael, and her great granddaughter and namesake, Carmella Marie. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, from 5 to 9 PM at Adams Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday July 10 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Linwood, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Church, in Linwood, NJ, or to Missionaries of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, in Linwood, NJ.