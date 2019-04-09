Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth's RC Church
700 Wyckoff Ave
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Maryrest Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie LiPuma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie LiPuma

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie LiPuma Obituary
Marie LiPuma

Wyckoff - Marie LiPuma, age 81, of Wyckoff died Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born and raised in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn, raised family in Ridgewood, NJ, before moving to Wyckoff over a decade ago. A proud parishioner of Mt. Carmel in Ridgewood before moving to Wyckoff and becoming an active parishioner at St. Elizabeth's.

Marie is survived by her children: John and his wife Kim of Midland Park, James and his wife Maureen of Midland Park, Linda LiPuma of Oak Ridge, and Karen and her husband Timothy Sullivan of Waldwick. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren: Eric, Daniel, Michael, Matthew, Craig, Jeffrey, Mary Grace, Allison and Katherine. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Peter, in 2010.

A visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 10 from 4-8pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. A funeral mass at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, on Thursday, April 11 at 10am with an entombment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Encore Community Services, c/o St. Malachy's RC Church, 239 W. 49th Street, New York, NY 10019.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now