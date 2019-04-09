|
|
Marie LiPuma
Wyckoff - Marie LiPuma, age 81, of Wyckoff died Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born and raised in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn, raised family in Ridgewood, NJ, before moving to Wyckoff over a decade ago. A proud parishioner of Mt. Carmel in Ridgewood before moving to Wyckoff and becoming an active parishioner at St. Elizabeth's.
Marie is survived by her children: John and his wife Kim of Midland Park, James and his wife Maureen of Midland Park, Linda LiPuma of Oak Ridge, and Karen and her husband Timothy Sullivan of Waldwick. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren: Eric, Daniel, Michael, Matthew, Craig, Jeffrey, Mary Grace, Allison and Katherine. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Peter, in 2010.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 10 from 4-8pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ. A funeral mass at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, on Thursday, April 11 at 10am with an entombment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Encore Community Services, c/o St. Malachy's RC Church, 239 W. 49th Street, New York, NY 10019.