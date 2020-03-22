Resources
Marie "Tootsie" Longo

Hawthorne - September 10, 1933 - March 18, 2020

Longo, Marie "Tootsie", age 86, of Hawthorne on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, Tootsie had lived in Hawthorne for more than 20 years. She worked as a Beautician and owned/operated her own salon. For more than 40 years, Tootsie worked as a Crossing Guard in Paterson and was a member of the Hawthorne VFW Auxiliary. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Anthony R.C Church in Hawthorne

Marie was the beloved wife of the late Frank Longo. The daughter of the late Anna and Carmen Savino. Sister of the late Frank Savino. She is survived by many cousins and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Anthony's R.C Church in September. Date and time to follow.
