Marie-Louise Benedix
Marie-Louise Benedix

Marie-Louise Benedix (nee Kaelin) entered into eternal rest with her loving family by her side on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Marie was first and foremost a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was predeceased by her loving husband Guenter R. Benedix (2006), her twin brother Karl Kaelin of Pennsylvania and her parents, Conrad and Mary Kaelin (nee Meitzel); loving mother to her children Carla Schneider and her husband Robert of Paramus, Karen Forester and her husband Greg of Washington State, Robert Benedix and his partner Nancy Merritt of California, and Katherine Mahshi of California. Grandmother and Oma to Melissa Benedix, Brian Benedix, and Jessica Benedix, Matthew Benedix and his wife Jaime, Scott Schneider and his wife Tanya, Diana Farrar and her husband James, Julia Hernandez and Olivia Mahshi. Oma the Great to many beautiful great grandchildren.

Forever a lady, Marie also loved and instilled her appreciation of music in her children. She was member of the Ladies Glee Club of New York City, loved New York Broadway Musical Theater, and her employment at Stern Brother's, Paramus, from which she retired.

Cremation will be private and Memorial Service information will be announced at a later date.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
