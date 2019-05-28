|
Marie-Louise Hallak
Paramus - Marie-Louise (Dartley) Hallak, age 88, of Paramus, NJ passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Marseilles, France, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1948 residing in Paterson before settling in Paramus in 1969. An active and faithful member of Assyrian Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary in Paramus, she was a member and past president of the Ladies Aid Society, member and accountant of the Orphanage Committee and a member of the Mr. and Mrs. Social Club. Marie-Louise was a world traveler and will be remembered for her compassionate nature which was seen in the endless assistance she gave to others.
A woman with a strong work ethic, she along with her husband Joseph established the family business, Hallak Cleaners in Hackensack over 50 years ago and served as the CFO until her retirement. Her vast knowledge of the dry cleaning industry lead to her serving as a past president of the International Dry Cleaners Congress.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hallak. Loving and devoted mother of John-Claude Hallak and wife Michele, Robert Hallak and fiancée Cristin Hill and Joseph Hallak, Jr. and companion Tina Thonus . Mother-in-law of Karan Hallak. Cherished grandmother of Joseph III, Ryan, Katie, Shannon, Daniel and John Hallak.
The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A funeral service is planned for Thursday, May 30, 2019, 10 am at Assyrian Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary, 644 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.
Donations in Louise's memory may be made to the Assyrian Orphanage and School Association and mailed to the Assyrian Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary, 644 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ 07652. In the memo section of the check, please write "In memory of Marie-Louise Hallak". For additional information, please visit
