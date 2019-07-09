Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
8:30 AM
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Leo's R.C. Church
Elmwood Park, NJ
Marie Macaluso


1930 - 2019
Marie Macaluso Obituary
Marie Macaluso

Elmwood Park - Marie Macaluso (née Cioffi), 88, of Elmwood Park, died on Saturday July 6th, 2019. Born and raised in the Bronx, she's been a resident of Elmwood Park for the past 50 years.

Beloved wife of the late Charles, loving mother of Linda Pecoraro, Diane York and Charles Macaluso, proud grandmother of Raena, Justin, Danielle and Brittany, also survived by 3 siblings.

Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park.

Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m.
