Marie Macaluso
Elmwood Park - Marie Macaluso (née Cioffi), 88, of Elmwood Park, died on Saturday July 6th, 2019. Born and raised in the Bronx, she's been a resident of Elmwood Park for the past 50 years.
Beloved wife of the late Charles, loving mother of Linda Pecoraro, Diane York and Charles Macaluso, proud grandmother of Raena, Justin, Danielle and Brittany, also survived by 3 siblings.
Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park.
Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m.