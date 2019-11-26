|
Cliffside Park - Marie Rose Macaluso - 91 - (nee, Papandrea), of Cliffside Park, NJ, on Monday, November 25, 2019. Marie Rose is survived in life by her children Donnamarie Master (Sheldon Master) and Michelle Spino (Emidio Spino). Also surviving are seven grandchildren Joseph (Kate), Michael (Jeana), David (Josephine) and Daniel Master, Samantha (George Gilbert), Luke and Joseph Spino, and five great-grandchildren, Livinia Joy, Christian and Isiah Master, Joseph and Edmund Body Gilbert. Marie Rose is predeceased by her husband Joseph Macaluso and her brother Frank Papandrea Jr. Marie was a lifelong resident of Cliffside Park. She loved cooking (her meatballs were legendary) for her family, spending time with her grandchildren, and rooting for the New York Yankees. She served as secretary at Epiphany rectory for 10 years and recording secretary for the Cliffside Park VFW. Mass to be celebrated at Church of the Epiphany 247 Knox Ave, Cliffside Park, at 1:30 PM on Friday November 29, 2019 Visiting hours on Friday from 11am to 1pm at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home 780 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park.