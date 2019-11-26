Services
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Church of the Epiphany
247 Knox Ave
Cliffside Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Macaluso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Macaluso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Macaluso Obituary
Marie Macaluso

Cliffside Park - Marie Rose Macaluso - 91 - (nee, Papandrea), of Cliffside Park, NJ, on Monday, November 25, 2019. Marie Rose is survived in life by her children Donnamarie Master (Sheldon Master) and Michelle Spino (Emidio Spino). Also surviving are seven grandchildren Joseph (Kate), Michael (Jeana), David (Josephine) and Daniel Master, Samantha (George Gilbert), Luke and Joseph Spino, and five great-grandchildren, Livinia Joy, Christian and Isiah Master, Joseph and Edmund Body Gilbert. Marie Rose is predeceased by her husband Joseph Macaluso and her brother Frank Papandrea Jr. Marie was a lifelong resident of Cliffside Park. She loved cooking (her meatballs were legendary) for her family, spending time with her grandchildren, and rooting for the New York Yankees. She served as secretary at Epiphany rectory for 10 years and recording secretary for the Cliffside Park VFW. Mass to be celebrated at Church of the Epiphany 247 Knox Ave, Cliffside Park, at 1:30 PM on Friday November 29, 2019 Visiting hours on Friday from 11am to 1pm at McCorry Brothers Funeral Home 780 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -