Marie Mattes
1952 - 2020
Marie Mattes

Lewes, DE - Marie Therese Mattes, age 67 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home. She was born on October 25, 1952 in Bergenfield, NJ, daughter of Patricia (Fitzgerald) Neidhart and the late Frederick Neidhart.

Marie earned a Master's Degree in Reading Education and worked as a grade school teacher. She retired after 25 years of nurturing and educating young minds. Marie was very generous in donating her time to help others as a tutor and a charity volunteer. She enjoyed watercolor painting, yoga, water aerobics, her book club, and was a mermaid enthusiast. Marie loved the adventure of traveling to Europe and Hawaii. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her father, Marie was preceded in death by her sister, Eileen Plutnicki. She is survived by her beloved husband, Frank J. Mattes; her son, Jeffrey Mattes; her daughter, Sherilyn Mattes Wake; her brother, Frederick Neidhart; and her sisters: Laurie Neidhart and Patricia Chiodi.

All services are private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Marie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please visit Marie's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parsell Funeral Home
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
