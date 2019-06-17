|
|
Marie Michelotti
Clifton - Marie (nee Ryan) Michelotti 92, of Clifton, passed away on June 15, 2019. Born in Haverstraw, New York, Mrs. Michelotti was raised in Fair Lawn. She resided there until moving to Clifton in 1952 after her marriage. She was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church in Clifton. Prior to retiring in 1994, Mrs. Michelotti was employed as a Registered Nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic. Her most precious role was as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Lawrence in 2012; her brother, James B. Ryan; and one sister; Joan Spier.
Survivors include: two devoted sons, Lawrence Michelotti, Jr. and David Michelotti and his wife, Mary Ellen; one sister, Patricia Carter and her husband, Donald; four grandchildren, Kathryn Michelotti, Patricia Michelotti, David Michelotti and his wife Mary, and Brian Michelotti; one great-grandchild, Amelia.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. A funeral service will be held during the visiting hours at 4:00 pm. Cremation will be private. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.