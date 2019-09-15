Services
First Presbyterian Church
303 Maplewood Ave
Clifton, NJ 07013
Marie Moaba


1926 - 2019
Marie Moaba Obituary
Marie Moaba

Palm Beach Gardens - Marie Moaba (nee Wellner), born in Paterson, NJ on May 10, 1926 passed away on July 13, 2019. She was 93 years old. Marie married Sam Moaba on May 9, 1948 and they celebrated 65 years of marriage before his passing. She enjoyed travelling, (especially visits to casinos) and time with her family. She was active in all aspects of her church, First Presbyterian Church of Clifton, NJ.

Marie is survived by her sisters, Elinor Wellner and Helen Thompson, her son Joseph and daughter-in-law Diane, as well as her granddaughter Cathy Hall and Michael Moaba, and great-grandchildren Anthony Sommers and Liliana Hall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Moaba.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on 9/28/2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Clifton, 303 Maplewood Ave, Clifton, NJ , 07013.
