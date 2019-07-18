|
|
Marie Moaba nee Wellner
- - Marie Moaba nee Wellner, born in Paterson, NJ on May 10, 1926, passed away on July 13, 2019. She was 93 years old. Marie married Sam Moaba on May 9, 1948, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage before his passing. She enjoyed traveling (especially visits to casinos) and time with her family. She was active in all aspects of her church, First Presbyterian Church of Clifton, NJ.
Marie is survived by her sisters, Helen Thompson and Elinor Wellner; her son Joseph and daughter in law Diane, as well as her grandchildren, Cathy Hall and Michael Moaba; and great-grandchildren Liliana Hall and Anthony Sommers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Moaba. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any veteran-related .