Butler - Marie Morrell, 80, of Butler, passed away on March 28, 2019. Marie was born in Paterson, NJ, daughter of late William and Stella Vitale. Marie was a parishioner of St. Anthony RC Church in Butler and loved to crochet blankets and spend time with her family. She is survived by her three beloved daughters, Donna Salluce and husband Mike, Cheryl Morrell and Tracey Botti and husband Rick, a loving brother, Emil Vitale and wife Susan, a dear sister-in-law, Linda Vitale and five cherished grandchildren, Jonathan and Michael Salluce and Brooke, Richie and Christopher Botti. Marie was pre deceased by her devoted husband, Edward Morrell and a loving brother, William Vitale. Viewing hours will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2PM to 6PM at the Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Ave. Butler, NJ. A funeral service will be offered Monday 11am, at St. Anthony RC Church, Butler, NJ. The final disposition will be private. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of her.
