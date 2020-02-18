|
|
Marie N. DeAngelis
Tenafly - Marie N. DeAngelis, age 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Emerson Nursing Home, Emerson NJ. Marie was born in NYC to Concetta and Alfredo Crescenzi. Marie was one of 10 siblings and is survived by her sister, Nancy Dettori of Plainview NY. Marie was married to Dominick DeAngelis who predeceased her. They had three children, Thomas L DeAngelis/Joan of Tenafly NJ, Lucille Lambrech/Jack of Naples, FL and Gerard DeAngelis of Fort Lee, NJ who predeceased her. She is survived by five grandchildren, Michele Lefkowitz/Josh of Pleasantville, NY, Mark DeAngelis/Denise of Holmdel, NJ, Matthew DeAngelis/Sussie of Whippany, NJ, John Lambrech/Jennifer of Redding, CT and Robert Lambrech/Wendy of Monument CO and fourteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Marie moved from the Bronx, NY to Tenafly NJ in 1955. She was an active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Marie was a talented knitter and made many sweaters and blankets for her family members and friends. She enjoyed reading, playing cards and getting together with her family. Marie was employed by the Society of African Missions in Tenafly NJ where she did office work. She was later employed by Bergen County where she managed the kitchen in a senior center, earning commendations for her dedicated service. Friends and relatives may pay respects at the Barrett Funeral Home, 148 Dean Drive, Tenafly, NJ on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2 - 6 PM. There will be a funeral mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 10 County Road, Tenafly, NJ on Monday February 24, 2020 at 11 AM. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery followed by a repast. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Office of Concern Food Pantry, 55 W. Demarest Ave., Englewood, NJ 07631 or officeofconcern.com would be appreciated.