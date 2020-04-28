Services
Marie Nativo

Marie Nativo Obituary
Marie Nativo

Marie Nativo, 87, formerly of Woodland Park, passed away in Cedar Grove on April 27, 2020. Marie was born in Paterson on August 30, 1932 to the late Joseph and Josephine (Franchino) Borzellino. Marie earned a degree in nursing from Newark City Hospital, School of Nursing, and worked for many years as a registered nurse at Paterson General Hospital and later at Wayne General Hospital. She was the beloved mother of Gabriel Del Virginia and his wife Linda Pratt, and JoAnna Veliky and her husband Jack and she was the cherished grandmother of Zachary Veliky. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private at this time. Marie will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Memorial donations may be sent to the . More at www.santangelofuneral.com
- ADVERTISEMENT -