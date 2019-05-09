Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Entombment
Friday, May 10, 2019
Madonna Cemetery and Mausoleum
Fort Lee, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Niedwiecky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Niedwiecky


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie Niedwiecky Obituary
Marie Niedwiecky

Ridgefield Park - Marie Niedwiecky (nee Mosca), of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Parishioner of St. Francis RC Church of Ridgefield Park. She worked with Mother of Pearl at Cresskill Industries in Yonkers, NY for over 60 years before retiring. Beloved wife of the late William Niedwiecky. Devoted mother of Janice Kelley. Cherished grandmother of Pamela Marasciulo and her husband John and the late Raymond Kelley. Adored great grandmother of Vincent Marasciulo and Gianna Marasciulo. The Funeral Service will be 11AM on Friday, May 10th at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park with entombment following at Madonna Cemetery and Mausoleum in Fort Lee. Visitation will be on Friday morning from 9 - 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to Holy Name Medical Center 718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666. Vorheesingwersen.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now