Marie Niedwiecky
Ridgefield Park - Marie Niedwiecky (nee Mosca), of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Parishioner of St. Francis RC Church of Ridgefield Park. She worked with Mother of Pearl at Cresskill Industries in Yonkers, NY for over 60 years before retiring. Beloved wife of the late William Niedwiecky. Devoted mother of Janice Kelley. Cherished grandmother of Pamela Marasciulo and her husband John and the late Raymond Kelley. Adored great grandmother of Vincent Marasciulo and Gianna Marasciulo. The Funeral Service will be 11AM on Friday, May 10th at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park with entombment following at Madonna Cemetery and Mausoleum in Fort Lee. Visitation will be on Friday morning from 9 - 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie's memory to Holy Name Medical Center 718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666. Vorheesingwersen.com