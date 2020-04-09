|
Marie Peiffer
Marie Peiffer, age 93, passed away in Vero Beach, Florida on April 6th. She was a former longtime resident of Washington Township, NJ. Prior to retiring, Marie worked in the financial departments of Hackensack University Medical Center for 29 years.
She is survived by her loving family, daughter Sharyn Peiffer, son Keith Peiffer and daughter-in-law Georgann Peiffer, her many beloved nieces and nephews and their families, and her cherished friends. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Donald Peiffer.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of a funeral, please consider making a donation in her name to the Cleveland Clinic Indian River Foundation, 1000 37th Place, Suite 101, Vero Beach, FL. 32960.