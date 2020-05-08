Marie Petronzio
Paramus - Marie (nee Calvano) Petronzio, 98, of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was a parishioner of R.C. Church of the Annunciation 50, Paramus, NJ, 07652.
Cherished wife of the late Archie Petronzio ( 2000 ). Loving mother of Ellen Petronzio of Myrtle Beach, SC and Robert Petronzio and his wife Jeanette of Saddle Brook, NJ. Treasured grandmother of Christopher Petronzio, Tracy Petronzio (Rich Britton), Laura-Marie Mount and her husband Frank, Amy Policelli and her husband Michael and great-grandmother of Dylan, Benjamin, Elijah, William, Austin, Michael, Charles, Antoinette and Josephine.
All services are private and arrangements are entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers and mass cards the family requests donations to HUMC Foundation "Walk in Our Genes" 160 Essex St. Suite 101 Lodi NJ 07644.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Paramus - Marie (nee Calvano) Petronzio, 98, of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was a parishioner of R.C. Church of the Annunciation 50, Paramus, NJ, 07652.
Cherished wife of the late Archie Petronzio ( 2000 ). Loving mother of Ellen Petronzio of Myrtle Beach, SC and Robert Petronzio and his wife Jeanette of Saddle Brook, NJ. Treasured grandmother of Christopher Petronzio, Tracy Petronzio (Rich Britton), Laura-Marie Mount and her husband Frank, Amy Policelli and her husband Michael and great-grandmother of Dylan, Benjamin, Elijah, William, Austin, Michael, Charles, Antoinette and Josephine.
All services are private and arrangements are entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers and mass cards the family requests donations to HUMC Foundation "Walk in Our Genes" 160 Essex St. Suite 101 Lodi NJ 07644.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 9, 2020.