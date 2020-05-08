Marie Petronzio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Petronzio

Paramus - Marie (nee Calvano) Petronzio, 98, of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was a parishioner of R.C. Church of the Annunciation 50, Paramus, NJ, 07652.

Cherished wife of the late Archie Petronzio ( 2000 ). Loving mother of Ellen Petronzio of Myrtle Beach, SC and Robert Petronzio and his wife Jeanette of Saddle Brook, NJ. Treasured grandmother of Christopher Petronzio, Tracy Petronzio (Rich Britton), Laura-Marie Mount and her husband Frank, Amy Policelli and her husband Michael and great-grandmother of Dylan, Benjamin, Elijah, William, Austin, Michael, Charles, Antoinette and Josephine.

All services are private and arrangements are entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.

In lieu of flowers and mass cards the family requests donations to HUMC Foundation "Walk in Our Genes" 160 Essex St. Suite 101 Lodi NJ 07644.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved