Marie Petzold
Midland Park - Marie T. Petzold (nee: Panico), 80, of Midland Park (NJ) formerly of Wantagh (NY) peacefully passed away surrounded by family on October 13, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Robert. Left to mourn Marie's passing are their three sons, Robert Petzold, John Petzold and his wife Lisa, and Thomas Petzold and his wife Michelle. Marie was the beloved grandmother to John, Alexa, Jake and Ava. Marie worked for many years in the Wantagh School District and was appreciated for her dedication to the students. She was a cherished friend and well known for her sense of humor. Marie's greatest joy in life was her family and she showered them with unconditional love. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 9:30am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Ridgewood, NJ. Visitation will be on Friday from 2:00-4:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity she held close to her heart, Michael Feeney's Best Day Ever, Inc. (a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization) via Go Fund Me @ https://www.gofundme.com/MFbestdayever. Alternatively, checks can be made out to Michael Feeney's Best Day Ever and mailed to: Michael Feeney's Best Day Ever, 525 Stevens Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450.