Marie Pezza
Burlington - Marie Pezza (nee Povanda) passed away on March 8, 2020 at the Masonic Village of Burlington where she resided since 2013. Marie recently celebrated her 102nd birthday on December 23, 2019 with her family and friends. Marie is predeceased by her husband of 56 years John Pezza, sister Anna Hoc and husband John and brother John Povanda and wife Anne. She is survived by her niece Carol Porter and her husband Joseph of Burlington, nephew John Hoc of Garfield, great niece Diana Porter and great-great nephew Owen Archer, sisters-in -law Loretta Bley and Lucille Wagner, brother-in-law Michael Pezza and wife Betty, and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She formerly lived in Palisades Park for over 50 years. She retired from Bendix, Teterboro in the 1970s. Marie belonged to Saint Anthony Orthodox Church in Bergenfield before becoming a faithful parishioner of Holy Apostles Eastern Orthodox Church in Saddle Brook. The family thanks all the staff at the Masonic Village at Burlington including and not limited to the Third floor north nursing staff, Chaplin Ron Anastase, the Hospice staff, and Father John Schimchak of Holy Cross Orthodox Church, Medford, NJ. Visiting hours and funeral service will be at Holy Apostles Eastern Orthodox Church, 17 Platt Avenue, Saddle Brook, NJ. Visiting 9:30-10:30, funeral service to follow. Internment in SS.Peter & Paul Cemetery, Westminster Place, Saddle Brook, NJ. Arrangements by Kugler Funeral Home, 973-478-2500. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Apostles Orthodox Church, Saddle Brook, NJ.