Marie Primavera
Brick - Marie (nee Proto) Primavera after 98 glorious years on this earth, went to be with the Lord on February 27, 2019. She died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born in New York and moved to Fairview when she was 5. She was married for 48 years to the late Joseph Primavera. Marie was employed as a chocolatier for 13 years at Krause's Candy in Fairview. She moved to Brick in 2003 where she resided until her death. She was pre-deceased by her sisters Agnes Carara and Elizabeth Raftery.
She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Primavera Ferraro and her late husband Anthony Ferraro, her grandson Joseph Ferraro, his wife Maria and her three great-grandchildren; Michael, Gabriella and Nicholas. Also her grandson Robert, his wife Maryellen and her great grandsons Robert and Anthony.
She is also survived by her daughter Joan Primavera Fager, her husband George; her granddaughter Lisa Fager and great grandsons Gabriel and Andrew. Also her granddaughter Karen Fager.
She is also survived by her nephews Dennis and Ronald Raftery and her niece Charlene Kilinski, several other nieces and nephews and dear friend Donald Calello.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9:00am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Interment to follow at Madonna Cemetery in Fort Lee, N.J. The family will receive their friends Sunday 3-7pm.