|
|
Marie Rita Kelly
Marie Rita Kelly, 97, passed away on January 23, 2020 at Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains. Born and raised in Clifton, Marie had lived in Mountainside since 1961. She was a graduate of Clifton High School, Class of 1940 and St. Mary's Nursing Academy, Class of 1943. Marie worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic for a few years before leaving to raise her family.
Marie married Myles F. Kelly in 1945, and together they raised four children. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Mountainside and St. Catharine of Siena Catholic Church in Seaside Park as well as a former longtime member of Plainfield Country Club. Marie cherished time spent with her family, and especially enjoyed their time together during Summers in Seaside Park, where she spent every Summer since 1954.
Marie was predeceased by her husband, Myles F. Kelly, Sr.; her son, Myles F. Kelly, Jr.; her daughter, Christine Cote; and her siblings, Barbara, Effie, and Robert. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Kelly; her daughter, Barbara Kelly; son-in-law, Bruce Cote; grandchildren, Jessica Krill, Adam Cote, Amanda Cote Loban (Christian), Damian Cote, Maximillian Kelly, and Marisol Reichhelm; and 5 great-grandchildren, Katie, Kelly, Ethan, Noah, and Myles.
Visitation will be at Dooley Colonial Home, 556 Westfield Ave., Westfield on Wednesday, January 29th from 4-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 30th at 10AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church in Mountainside. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center for Hope Hospice, 1900 Raritan Rd., Scotch Plains, NJ 07076. For additional information or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.dooleycolonialhome.com.