Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Marie Rivera


1953 - 2019
Marie Rivera Obituary
Marie Rivera

Lake Hiawatha - Marie Rivera, 65, passed away on July 4, 2019. Beloved wife to Frankie Rivera. Loving sister to Christina Annunziato of Texas and Phyliss Careri of Hasbrouck Heights. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Marie was born in Cliffside Park and lived in Lake Hiawatha since 1984. She was a Supervisor for Thomson Reuters in Manhattan for 45 years.

Funeral Service on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 at 10 AM at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. Interment East Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visiting on Wednesday, July 10th from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. marroccos.com
Remember
