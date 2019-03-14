Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 777-4332
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Avenue
Clifton, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
8:45 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Avenue
Clifton, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Clifton Ave. at Randolph Ave.
Clifton, NJ
Marie Romanek


Marie Romanek Obituary
Marie Romanek

Clifton - Marie Romanek, 94, of Clifton, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019.

Born in Clifton, Mrs. Romanek was a lifelong resident. She had been employed as a factory assembler at Plactronics Seal, Teterboro for many years before retiring. Mrs. Romanek was a faithful parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Clifton.

Mrs. Romanek was predeceased by her husband, Frederick W. Romanek in 1993; by her parents, Giuseppe and Teresa (nee Ossi) Agnoli; and by her four brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Joanne Uricks and her husband, Ronald of Saddle Brook; by her son, Glenn Romanek and his wife, Ann of Clifton; by her two granddaughters, Jennifer and Holly Romanek; and by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:00 - 7:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Avenue, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Saturday 8:45 am from the funeral home followed by a 9:30 am Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Clifton Ave. at Randolph Ave., Clifton. Interment to follow at St. Michael Cemetery, South Hackensack. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 would be preferred and appreciated. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
