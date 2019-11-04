|
|
Marie Rose Benedict
Cary, NC - BENEDICT, Marie Rose (nee Tierney) 96 of Cary, NC formerly of Barnegat and Rochelle Park, NJ, on October 25. Before retiring, she had been employed by the Kerr Steamship Company. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 170, Rochelle Park. She is survived by sons Timothy of Palm Coast, FL, John G. Benedict III and companion Ruth Nevling of New Cumberland, PA, daughters Barbara Johnson Bayles of Hampton Township, NJ, and Mary Patrice Farry and her husband Scott of Apex, NC, daughter-in-law Terry Largi Benedict-Devine, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grand children. Marie was predeceased by her beloved spouses, Lt. J. Raymond Johnson, USMC (1944) and John G. Benedict, Jr. (1999); beloved son, William J. Benedict, Sr. (2000) and her beloved sister, Claire Tierney McAllister (2017). A funeral Mass will be offered on Friday November 8 at 11 a..m. at St. Mary's Church, Barnegat with inurnment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Manahawkin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Marie's name to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or St. Francis Breadline for the Poor, 144 W. 32nd St., New York, NY 10001. Arrangements by Apex Funeral Home, Apex, NC 27502