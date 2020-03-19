|
Maywood - Marie S. Aversa (nee Russo) 94, of Maywood formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Born in Paterson to the late John and Anna Russo. Marie was a 1946 graduate of Passaic General Hospital School of Nursing. Before retiring, she was a registered nurse and Nursing Supervisor for Beth Israel Hospital in Passaic. Beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Aversa. Devoted mother of Renee Curran and Dr. James J. Aversa and his wife Kimberly. Dear sister of Eleanor Murray and the late Grace Pierce. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Kilian and her husband A.J., Lindsay Curran and her fiancé Michael Gumbman, Stephen, Emily and Gabrielle Aversa and Eric and Ryan Jordan. Also survived by her loving family dog Teddy. Marie will be remembered and loved for many things but we will especially remember her love of all things sparkly including creating custom sequined shirts for the people she loved. Marie's visitation, Mass and interment this week will be private. A Memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com