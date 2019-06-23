Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of Saint Mary
Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Marie S. Thomas Obituary
Marie S. Thomas

Rutherford - Marie S. Thomas, 80, of Rutherford, passed away suddenly Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born to Peter and Stephanie Trombino in Jersey City where she grew up. Marie was married to the late John "Jack" William Benson. Later in 1977 she married Edward A.Thomas who passed away last year. She leaves behind her beloved Children, Stephanie Jordan & husband Bruce and Dymphna Marie Thomas & boyfriend Christopher Quinn. She is predeceased by her daughter Donna Jean Benson (2013).

Visiting Tuesday 3-7pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Funeral Wednesday 9:30am at Funeral Home followed by 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

For information visit calhounmania.com
