Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Laurel Grove Cemetery
Totowa, NJ
View Map
Marie Savage

Marie Savage Obituary
Marie Savage

Wyomissing, PA, - Marie Savage (nee Ackerson), 93, of Wyomissing, PA, previously a long-time resident of Totowa, passed away on December 13, 2019. Marie was born in Paterson on November 20, 1926 to the late George and Antoinette (Danzo) Ackerson. Marie retired from the dietary department of Preakness Hospital in Wayne, NJ. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles Savage in 2003. Marie was the cherished mother of Darlene Kober and her husband Craig and treasured grandmother of Kyle Kober and his wife Courtney, Kelly Gaglio and her husband Anthony and Helaina Cochrane and her significant other Kyle and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Walton. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 17th from 10-11am at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral service will follow the visitation beginning at 11:00am at Santangelo Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Country Meadows Coworker Foundation, 830 Cherry Dr., Hershey, Pa. 17033. www.santangelofuneral.com
