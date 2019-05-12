|
|
Marie Sgroe
Hackettstown - Marie Sgroe, 52 of Hackettstown, NJ passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.
Beloved mother of Joshua Hurwitz and wife Carmen, Matthew Hurwitz and Jacquelyn Hurwitz. Cherished grandmother of Adelyn Hurwitz. Loving and devoted daughter of Joel and Marilyn (Signorille) Sgroe. Adored sister of Debra Hanley and Joseph Sgroe.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, 4 - 8 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 201-797-3500. A Funeral Mass is planned for Tuesday, May 14, 2019 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 900 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah, NJ 07430. Cremation will be private. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com