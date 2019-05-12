Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
900 Darlington Avenue
Mahwah, NJ
Hackettstown - Marie Sgroe, 52 of Hackettstown, NJ passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.

Beloved mother of Joshua Hurwitz and wife Carmen, Matthew Hurwitz and Jacquelyn Hurwitz. Cherished grandmother of Adelyn Hurwitz. Loving and devoted daughter of Joel and Marilyn (Signorille) Sgroe. Adored sister of Debra Hanley and Joseph Sgroe.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, 4 - 8 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 201-797-3500. A Funeral Mass is planned for Tuesday, May 14, 2019 10:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 900 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah, NJ 07430. Cremation will be private. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com
