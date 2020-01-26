Services
Paul Ippolito - Dancy Memorial
9 Smull Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
973-226-1166
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Bloomfield Ave
Caldwell, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
Totowa, NJ
View Map
West Caldwell - Marie Stickelberger, 92 of West Caldwell, NJ formerly of Paterson, NJ passed away Friday, January 24, 2020.

Visiting will be at the Paul Ippolito - Dancy Memorial, 9 Smull Ave, Caldwell on Wednesday, Jan. 29th from 4 to 8 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30th at 9:30 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church, Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, followed by the burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ.

To send condolences to the family please visit, www.ippolitofuneralhomes.com.

Marie was born and raised in Paterson, NJ and has lived in West Caldwell, NJ since 2009. Marie worked as an executive secretary for Singer-Kearfott / BAE Systems.

Beloved mother of Jean M. Poetz, Ruth E. (Kenneth) Kurczab and Kathleen T. (Raymond) Falkner; Stepmother of Celia Kurek and Patricia (James) Hyers-Pona; Dear sister of Sr. Carlita Vollmer FSP; Cherished grandmother of Brian Falkner and Edward Kurczab and step-grandchildren Robert (Jennifer) Reinhardt and Cynthia (Tyson) Vizzini; great grandmother of Ryleigh Grace and Quinn Bailey Falkner and step-great-grandchildren Thomas Reinhardt and Vittorio Vizzini.

Marie was predeceased by her first husband Arthur W. Poetz and second husband Jeremiah Stickelberger, her sisters Alice (William) Saulenas, Bernadette (Frederick) Roskop and Julia Vollmer.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Eva's Village, 393 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07501; St Aloysius Church, 219 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ 07006; St James Church, 32 St James Pl, Totowa, NJ 07512.
