|
|
Marie T. Maita
North Bergen - Maita, Marie T. (nee Zito) 86 Life long of North Bergen, on 6/17/2019. Beloved wife of the late James (2004). Devoted sister to Theresa Zito. Loving aunt to Glen & Richard Zito and Godmother to Mike Zito. Caring great-aunt to Alicia Locke, Jake Zito and Jessica Bilek. Great great-aunt to Skyler, Makayla, Maddie and Penelope. Devoted sister to the late Richard, Dominic and his wife Patricia Zito. Also survived by loving cousins and friends. Special blessing to her caregiver Barbara Ramrook who was devoted, caring and loving to Marie. Before retiring in 1998 Marie was a Floor Manager for K-Mart Stores in North Bergen. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in North Bergen and attended Assumption R.C. Ch. in Wood-Ridge. A member of the Senior Clubs in Fairview and Cliffside Pk. Funeral Sat. 9am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 9:30am Assumption R.C. Ch. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery N. Arlington. Visitation Fri. 4-8pm