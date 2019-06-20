Services
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Assumption R.C. Ch.
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Maita
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie T. Maita

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marie T. Maita Obituary
Marie T. Maita

North Bergen - Maita, Marie T. (nee Zito) 86 Life long of North Bergen, on 6/17/2019. Beloved wife of the late James (2004). Devoted sister to Theresa Zito. Loving aunt to Glen & Richard Zito and Godmother to Mike Zito. Caring great-aunt to Alicia Locke, Jake Zito and Jessica Bilek. Great great-aunt to Skyler, Makayla, Maddie and Penelope. Devoted sister to the late Richard, Dominic and his wife Patricia Zito. Also survived by loving cousins and friends. Special blessing to her caregiver Barbara Ramrook who was devoted, caring and loving to Marie. Before retiring in 1998 Marie was a Floor Manager for K-Mart Stores in North Bergen. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in North Bergen and attended Assumption R.C. Ch. in Wood-Ridge. A member of the Senior Clubs in Fairview and Cliffside Pk. Funeral Sat. 9am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 9:30am Assumption R.C. Ch. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery N. Arlington. Visitation Fri. 4-8pm
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now