Marie Tercek
North Bergen - Marie Tercek (nee Kurz) 95, of North Bergen, N.J., passed away peacefully Saturday, June 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Marie was born May 8, 1924 to the late Adolf and Mary Kurz in North Bergen. Also Known as Gumma, Goom and Mim, Marie was a graduate of St. Michael's High School in Union City and was employed by Kurt Adler Holiday Decoration Co. as an office manager for over 30 years. Marie was known for her cooking and baking and beautiful blue eyes! She was also known to have a Manhattan...or 2, (as long as she already made the gravy for dinner!)
She was predeceased by her husband Frank Tercek, her grandson Jr Minervini, and her brothers Adolf, Victor and Cyril Kurz.
Marie leaves her loving family; daughter Debbie Minervini and son-in-law Alfred Minervini Sr., her son Greg Tercek Sr., grandsons Chris Minervini and his wife Cassie, Greg Tercek Jr., Jonathan Tercek, great grandkids Ryan, Will and Lila, her close friend and cousin Frank Hannan as well as her devoted and loving nieces and nephews. But really she was a Mom or Grandmother to everyone and anyone who needed one! She would do anything for anyone and never thought of herself...ever.
Marie's life celebration will include visitation on Tuesday, July 2,2019 from 3-8pm at the Leber Funeral Home, 2000 Kennedy Blvd., Union City, N.J. 07087. A Mass of Christion Burial will be celebrated at St. Rocco's Church, 4206 Kennedy Blvd., Union City at a time to be announced. Private family burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Midland Foundation https://midlandschool.org.