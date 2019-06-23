Resources
Southport, NC - Marie Theresa Lupinacci, 89, of Southport, NC passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

She was a daughter of the late Dominick and Philomena Chierico. She was born on May 1, 1930 in Lyndhurst, NJ. She was known for her wonderful cooking. A loving wife and mother, she will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband, George; son, George Lupinacci of St. James, NC; daughter, Diana Lupinacci and husband, Richard Keshish of St. James, NC; brother, Frank Chierico and wife Helen of Monroe Township, NJ.

Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/ Oak Island.
