Marie Theresa Lupinacci
Southport, NC - Marie Theresa Lupinacci, 89, of Southport, NC passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Dominick and Philomena Chierico. She was born on May 1, 1930 in Lyndhurst, NJ. She was known for her wonderful cooking. A loving wife and mother, she will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband, George; son, George Lupinacci of St. James, NC; daughter, Diana Lupinacci and husband, Richard Keshish of St. James, NC; brother, Frank Chierico and wife Helen of Monroe Township, NJ.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport/ Oak Island.