Marie Therese "Terry" Giegerich
Marie Therese "Terry" Giegerich

Hewitt - Marie Therese "Terry" Giegerich, 64, of Hewitt NJ, passed away peacefully on August 28, after a long and difficult illness, with her sister Kathleen and brother-in-law Larry at her side. Terry was a long time dedicated elementary math teacher at School 13 in Paterson. She was predeceased by her husband Peter and parents Jean and Tom Roach. Terry is survived by her children Ellen Gluck (Chris) and Colin Giegerich, and by her grandchildren Carolyn and James Gluck. She is also survived by her siblings Kathleen DuVernay(Larry), Tom Roach, Barbara Loftus(Brian), Bob Roach (Sue) , many nieces and nephews, and her husband's family. Cremation will be private. Donations in Terry's memory can be made to the Valley Hospital Hospice.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
