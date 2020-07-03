Marie Truncali
Tenafly - Marie Truncali, age 96 of Tenafly NJ, passed away on July 3, 2020.
Marie was born in Bayonne, NJ, on November 23, 1923 to the loving parents of Raymond and Margaret Lisk. She married William Truncali on October 22, 1949. She enjoyed 56 years of a wonderful marriage.
They lived most of their lives, raising a family, in Ridgefield, NJ. She was an active member of St. Mathew's parish for over 60 years where she participated in many school and fund raising activities. She was also a volunteer at Holy Name Hospital, visiting patients and participating in various events.
She is survived by her son William and his wife Joan of Portland, Oregon and her son Robert and his wife Denise of Ridgefield, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Memphis, TN at www.stjude.org/;
or Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael, CA at www.guidedogs.com
. Any donation would be appreciated.
Private funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 7 between 9:30 and 10:30 at Joseph Z. Konopka Funeral home in North Bergen, New Jersey. A Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church in North Bergen, NJ will follow at 11:00. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.