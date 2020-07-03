1/1
Marie Truncali
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Truncali

Tenafly - Marie Truncali, age 96 of Tenafly NJ, passed away on July 3, 2020.

Marie was born in Bayonne, NJ, on November 23, 1923 to the loving parents of Raymond and Margaret Lisk. She married William Truncali on October 22, 1949. She enjoyed 56 years of a wonderful marriage.

They lived most of their lives, raising a family, in Ridgefield, NJ. She was an active member of St. Mathew's parish for over 60 years where she participated in many school and fund raising activities. She was also a volunteer at Holy Name Hospital, visiting patients and participating in various events.

She is survived by her son William and his wife Joan of Portland, Oregon and her son Robert and his wife Denise of Ridgefield, New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN at www.stjude.org/; or Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael, CA at www.guidedogs.com. Any donation would be appreciated.

Private funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 7 between 9:30 and 10:30 at Joseph Z. Konopka Funeral home in North Bergen, New Jersey. A Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church in North Bergen, NJ will follow at 11:00. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Funeral service
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Konopka Funeral Home N.B
9046 Palisade Ave.
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 865-0923
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved