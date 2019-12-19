|
Marie Velardi
Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Marie Velardi (nee La Manna), 94, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL passed away on December 16, 2019. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Lodi for 50 years and Patterson, NY before settling in Florida. Before retiring she worked for Amana in Little Ferry and was past member of the Lodi Senior Citizens Club and a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Antoinette La Manna. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Bobby Velardi and wife Cindy of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Carole Turnyanszki and husband Michael of Patterson, NY. Loving grandmother of Michael, Kevin, Brian, Paul, Stephanie and Theresa. Dear sister of the late Rose Navilio and Anthony R. La Manna. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday 10:30 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi for an 11:00 AM Chapel Service. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Sunday 4-8 PM. Directions/Condolences www.santangelofuneralhome.com