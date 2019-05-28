Services
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
1-973-838-2290
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
Funeral
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:00 AM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
86 Bartholdi ave.
Butler, NJ 07405
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Marie (Joy) Walsh (nee Lynch)

Butler - Marie, (Joy), Walsh (nee) Lynch, 80 of Butler, NJ died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday 5/26/19. Joy was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Butler, NJ for the past 47 Yrs.

Joy was a Client Service Associate for Mack Wayne Plastics in Wayne, NJ for 10 Yrs. She was predeceased by her Husband Wiiliam. Surviving are her Children; William and his Wife Lisa, Sean, Patrick and his wife Kathy and Christopher. Her Grandchildren;

Meghan, Zachary, Kyley, Connor, Samuel, Jacob, Gavin and her Great Grandson Whit. Funeral from the Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Ave.Butler, NJ 07405 on Thursday 5/30/19 at 9AM. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church at 10AM. Interment Mount Calvary Cemetery in Butler, NJ. Visitation Hours: Wednesday only 4-8PM.
