Marie (nee Montalbano) Zabchin
Clifton - Marie (nee Montalbano) Zabchin, 98, of Clifton, passed away at home May 1, 2020. Born in Passaic, Mrs. Zabchin has resided in Clifton for the last 60 years. During World War II, she worked for the APO rationing board. In 1945, Marie met John Zabchin who at the time was serving in the Navy during World War II. They married February 9, 1946. Marie was employed as a Purchasing Administrator with Fisher-Stevens, Inc. first in Clifton and also after the company relocated to Totowa. She enjoyed her time as a member of the Clifton Quilter's Guild making charity quilts for habitat for humanity and baby quilts for area hospitals.
She was predeceased by her husband, John Zabchin in 1992 and her parents, Albert Montalbano and Rose Parisi.
Marie is survived by her devoted daughter, June Zabchin.
Private interment services will be held at St. Mary Cemetery in Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity. Visit www.bizubquinlan.com for online condolences.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.