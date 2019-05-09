|
Mariel Noyes
Saddle River - Mariel Noyes, 88, passed away peacefully at home on May 3rd 2019. Mariel was born in Bayonne, NJ on February 3rd, 1931 to Alfred and Marjorie Jones. She married her late husband, Robert Noyes in July of 1964 and they moved to Saddle River shortly thereafter where, she resided for more than 53 years. Mariel was a real estate professional for Joseph Murphy Realty then later, Terrie O'Connor Realty. She was a member of the Saddle River Garden Club, and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and antiques. Her happiest times were spent with family and friends at the family's summer home in North Chatham, Massachusetts. Mariel was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Noyes, and her brothers; Robert, Edward, John and Alfred Jones. She is survived by her daughters; Carolyn Cryan of Tarrytown NY, Tara Dougherty (Bill) of Bronxville, NY, Rebecca Tower ( Erik) of San Francisco CA , her son; Robert Noyes of Boulder, CO, her stepsons; Keith (Barbara) of Blauvelt NY, Steven ( Lisa) of Nashua, NH, Mark of Dundee, FL and Geoffrey Noyes, and her 5 grandsons; Will, Jack, Mathew, Joseph and Luke Dougherty. Gratitude is also extended to Jenny Pirc R.N. and the Valley Hospital Hospice Program for their compassion and excellent care. Lastly the family can never adequately express their love and gratitude to Debbie Urcioli, Mariel's companion in recent years. Her constant devotion, generosity and deep love for Mariel humbles us.
Visitation 10:00-11:00 AM with Funeral Service at 11 AM all on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge NJ. rsfhi.com. Burial will be private.
