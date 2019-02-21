|
|
Marihelen Cerra
Totowa, - Marihelen Marguerite (nee McGreevy), aged 67 of Totowa,passed away peacefully after a valiant fight against a progressive cancer on February 19, 2019. Marihelen was born in Great Lakes, Illinois, the daughter of a naval officer. She was raised in Scranton, Pennsylvania, before moving to New Jersey. Although she worked part-time throughout her life, she cherished her role as a homemaker, devoted mother, and loving grandmother.
Marihelen enjoyed her time at church, particularly St.Anne's Basilica in Scranton and St. James in Totowa.She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Mets, oldies music, and classic movie knowledge. But above all else, her greatest passion was her family.
Marihelen is survived by her adoring husband Bruce Cerra of Totowa; her beloved daughter Kathleen Nicole Vancheri, loving son-in-law Nicholas Vincent Vancheri, and cherished grandson Nicholas Vittorio Vancheri; her devoted brother John McGreevy; her dearest cousins, Bill Foley, Kathy Summerhill, and Melissa Summerhill; nieces and nephews; and the extended Cerra and Vancheri families. She was predeceased in death by her beloved father, Bernard McGreevy; her dearest mother Elizabeth McGreevy; her aunts Sarah McNeill and Mary Foley; and her cousin Virginia Levandoski.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home,111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Saturday at 9:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:00 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Friday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.