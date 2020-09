Or Copy this URL to Share

Mariia Turchyn



Lodi - Mariia Turchyn, 83 of Lodi on 9/29/2020. Services from Kugler Funeral Home, Saddle Brook on 10/1/2020 from 4-8pm. Funeral mass 10/2 at St. John The Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Newark.









