Dumont - Marija "Mary" Segich (nee Fatovic), 102 years of age, a long-time resident of Dumont, NJ was called home to be with Our Lord on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Max Segich. Loving daughter of Ive and Marija. Dear sister to Stose. Loving mother to Armand and his wife Gordana. Cherished grandmother to Damir, Danijela and her husband Gregory, and Diana and her husband Andrew. Beautiful great grandmother to Anna, John, Gregory, Melody, Daniel and Gia.

Marija was born in Zadar, Croatia. Prior to retiring she worked as a Restaurant Manager. She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dumont. Marija will be remembered for the many good things she did for others, the strength that she drew from her faith, her patience, offering the most sensible advice, and baking the world's best Easter Bread.

She will be greatly missed by many relatives and friends. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, burial will be private and a memorial will be announced at a later date. Arrangements Frech-McKnight, Dumont.
