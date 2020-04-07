|
Marijan Marin
Marijan Marin, 86, of Fairview, NJ passed away on Sunday, April 5th, 2020.
Marijan was born on January 24th, 1934 in Soline, Croatia to Krsto & Marija Marin. Marijan is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dinka Stipanov Marin, his daughters, Maria Marin Pera, Antica Marin Lee, his grandchildren, Phillip Pera, Lauren Pera, Eric Dobric, Cori Dobric, his great granddaughter, Emma Pera, his brothers Kuzma Marin, Stanko Marin, Vjekoslav Marin & Ivan Marin & his sister Mladeka Marin Andric. Marijan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed gardening, especially growing tomatoes. His favorite pastime was eating seafood, especially fried calamari and grilled octopus, watching soccer, tennis and Jeopardy. Also abundance of storytelling from his childhood, which was the highlight of all holidays, birthday parties and special occasions. We all laughed until we cried. He was a great man and he will be greatly missed.
A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements handled by the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com