Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Marijan Marin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marijan Marin


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marijan Marin Obituary
Marijan Marin

Marijan Marin, 86, of Fairview, NJ passed away on Sunday, April 5th, 2020.

Marijan was born on January 24th, 1934 in Soline, Croatia to Krsto & Marija Marin. Marijan is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dinka Stipanov Marin, his daughters, Maria Marin Pera, Antica Marin Lee, his grandchildren, Phillip Pera, Lauren Pera, Eric Dobric, Cori Dobric, his great granddaughter, Emma Pera, his brothers Kuzma Marin, Stanko Marin, Vjekoslav Marin & Ivan Marin & his sister Mladeka Marin Andric. Marijan was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed gardening, especially growing tomatoes. His favorite pastime was eating seafood, especially fried calamari and grilled octopus, watching soccer, tennis and Jeopardy. Also abundance of storytelling from his childhood, which was the highlight of all holidays, birthday parties and special occasions. We all laughed until we cried. He was a great man and he will be greatly missed.

A "Celebration of Life" service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marijan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -