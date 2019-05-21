|
Marilyn A. Ambrogio
North Haledon - Marilyn A. Ambrogio (nee: Buglione), born in Paterson on April 1, 1935, to the late Elia "Al" and Vencia Buglione, passed away on Monday, May 20th, 2019 at the age of 84.
She was predeceased by her husband Rocco "Roy" Ambrogio (2004) and her son Frank Ambrogio (2000).
Marilyn had a challenging yet wonderful life. She was a lifelong resident of North Haledon who volunteered for many different organizations. She was a member of and served as Trustee and President of the Bergen and Passaic Chapter of the ARC Association. She had a passion to help and serve all organizations of handicapped individuals.
Marilyn leaves her precious daughter Veronica "Ronnie" Ambrogio (the love of her life), and her son Allen Ambrogio and his wife Felicia. She is survived by her sister Lita and brother-in-law Jim Spinella, her sister Christabel and deceased brother-in-law Al Barbiere, her brother Al and sister-in-law Barbara Buglione, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Anthony and Terry and Frank and Winnie Ambrogio. Marilyn is also survived by her loving and cherished grandchildren, Allen, Rachel, and Alexa. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. Marilyn loved and adored her whole family and she was loved and will be missed.
Funeral will be departing at 9:00 am on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne for a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's R.C Church, Hawthorne. Entombment will follow at the Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to the ARC of Bergen and Passaic Inc., 223 Moore Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601, ATTN: Development Department. (www.browningforshay.com)