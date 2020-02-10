Resources
Callahan, Marilyn A. (nee) Creagh age 82 a resident of Cresskill for over 55 years died Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of James Callahan, Sr. Devoted mother of Kathleen, James, Jr., William, and Michael. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Marilyn was a longtime parishioner of St. Therese of Lisieux in Cresskill. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10AM at St. Therese of Lisieux, 120 Monroe Ave., Cresskill. Donations in her name to ASCPG601, P.O. Box 571 Cresskill, NJ 07626 or to The Academy of St. Therese of Lisieux, 220 Jefferson Ave., Cresskill, NJ 07626 are appreciated by the family. Visit Marilyn's tribute page at www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
